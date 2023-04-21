This year, the May holidays mean the weekend of April 29, 30, as well as May 1, 6, 7, 8, 9. Deputy General Director of the Rabota.ru service, Alexander Veterkov, told Izvestia how salaries will be calculated in May.

First of all, the specialist pointed out that, despite the large number of non-working days, the period from April 29 to May 1, as well as from May 6 to May 9, must be paid according to the norms established by Article 153 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation.

“For some employees, the salary consists of a salary and a bonus. Therefore, it is worth remembering that the bonus part is not a guaranteed payment and is issued only for the achievement of certain indicators in accordance with the established remuneration system. The wages of employees who receive a salary should not be reduced due to additional days off. Their presence in May only means that the cost of one working day for an employee will be slightly higher compared to the other months of the year, where there are more working days, ”the expert emphasized.

Speaking about employees who receive a salary based on hours actually worked (piecework wages, hourly wage rate), Veterkov noted that May payments should be smaller for them, as they will work less due to additional days off. But, according to the Labor Code, the law obliges the employer to pay such employees a special monetary remuneration for holidays, but the company itself sets its size.

“You should not forget that the Ministry of Labor obliges to pay wages for the first part of the month (advance payment), based on the time actually worked by the employee. In May, there are many non-working days in the first half of the month, so the advance payment will be less than the employee receives in a normal month. It is worth remembering this when distributing the budget for a month, ”Veterkov specified.

If an employee is involved in work on holidays, the company must pay him these days in double the amount. This applies to ordinary employees who receive a salary, workers in piecework and hourly employment.

“There are difficulties with those who work in shifts. If, according to the schedule, an employee’s shift falls on holidays, he will receive his standard pay for the working day. But if he was not supposed to work on his day off, but he had to be involved, then the salary will be higher, ”concluded the specialist.

The Webbankir poll, the results of which were published on April 19, showed that more than half of Russians would like to extend the May holidays at the expense of the New Year holidays.