The head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya reminded Russian women of the main measures to prevent breast cancer in an interview with Moslenta. The main thing is self-examination and preventive examinations with a doctor.

The specialist explained that self-examination of the mammary glands is recommended every month. To do this, you need to choose a specific day, preferably between 5 and 12 days of the menstrual cycle. For women who have already entered menopause, the examination can be carried out on any day without reference to the cycle.

Self-examination of the mammary glands consists of several stages. The first is inspection in good light. Any changes in the breast: an increase or decrease, a change in shape, asymmetry, swelling, inflammation, the appearance of rashes, redness or the so-called “lemon peel” on the skin should alert. There should be no discharge from the nipple unless the woman is pregnant, breastfeeding, or has recently finished breastfeeding. If some changes have occurred in the nipple area, for example, it has become retracted, the skin around it has cracked or become inflamed – these are also alarming signals, Malinovskaya continued.

According to her, the next step is palpation – you need to carefully, moving in a circle from the nipple to the periphery, probe the breast tissue and axillary lymph nodes with your fingertips. You need to probe carefully, but quite actively, paying attention to any seals. If abnormalities are found, see a doctor as soon as possible.