In February, Russians expect three weekends in a row and the only six-day work week in 2021. This was told in Rostrud, reports RIA News…

Against the background of the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23, in the penultimate week of the month, you will have to work six days – from February 15 to February 20. It’s all about the postponement of the working day from Monday, February 22, to the previous Saturday.

“With a five-day working week, the holiday on February 23 will reduce the working week to three days (from February 24 to February 26). We will have a rest from 21 to 23 February, ”the ministry said.

Earlier, Rostrud recalled how many citizens will have a rest this year.