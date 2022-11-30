Lawyer Myrsina recalled that digital compulsory medical insurance policies are being launched from December 1

BGP Litigation lawyer Anastasia Myrsina reminded Russians about the launch of digital CHI policies from December 1 in a conversation with the agency “Prime”.

Myrsina said that the new procedure for keeping records of data in the field of compulsory health insurance will partially come into effect on December 1, and the completely new procedure will come into force on January 1, 2023. Insurance and medical organizations will have access to the database of patients who apply through compulsory health insurance to obtain information about the provision of medical care. This data will be available at the State Services, where citizens will have to receive a barcode. Having it and a passport, it will be possible to go to the doctor without the usual medical policy.

From now on, medical organizations will provide, among other things, insurance information about which patient was admitted and in which clinic, the choice of a doctor, diagnosis, amount of assistance, and so on. Russians will be able to find this data in their personal accounts at the State Services.