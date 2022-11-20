Associate Professor Lebedinskaya recalled that some housing and communal services will rise in price from December 1

Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya reminded the Russians about the increase in the price of some housing and communal services from December 1 due to the early indexation of tariffs. She spoke about this in an interview with the agency. “Prime”.

Thus, the cost of cold and hot water, electricity, heat, gas and municipal solid waste will increase by no more than 9 percent. At the same time, the establishment of marginal tariffs does not apply to payment for the maintenance and repair of housing, major repairs and a radio point.