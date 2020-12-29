All employers in 2021 are required to increase wages in accordance with the Labor Code of Russia, the size of the indexation depends on the growth index of consumer prices for goods and services. Svetlana Krasnyanskaya, head of the HR department of the legal group Yakovlev & Partners, recalled this in an interview with the Prime agency.

Those employers from whom one of the employees receives less than the minimum wage should also raise salaries. At the same time, according to the Labor Code, the management cannot pay salaries below the minimum wage for full-time workers. “The procedure for indexing itself is not legally established, the legislation only establishes the employer’s obligation to carry it out,” the specialist noted.

Related materials

Krasnyanskaya indicated that state and local authorities and institutions index wages in accordance with labor legislation and other regulations, other employers – in accordance with collective agreements and agreements. The presence of such contracts with a prescribed procedure for indexing salaries is checked by employees of the tax service. At the same time, the expert stated, in fact, indexation in commercial organizations is not done and is not even spelled out in contracts.

Earlier, Russian economists listed professions where salaries may increase in 2021. According to economist Konstantin Selyanin, salary increases should be expected in those industries where the economy allows it. First of all, this applies to the areas of online consumption and online education. Another expert, Vitaly Kalugin, said that salary increases are more likely in IT companies, as well as among realtors.