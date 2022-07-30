Virologist Zverev: COVID-19 continues to be transmitted in resorts due to crowding of people

Scientific Director of the Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after I.I. Mechnikov, Vitaly Zverev recalled the impact of vacations for citizens on the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. His words lead TASS.

Despite the fact that now the Russians mostly travel within the country, Zverev noted, due to the large crowding of people in the resorts, the disease continues to be transmitted.

The virologist also considered that the peak incidence of COVID-19 is expected in the fall, when people will return home en masse. In this regard, he noted Moscow and St. Petersburg as the main transfer points.

Earlier, a group of scientists from the United States identified the risk of developing long-term symptoms of coronavirus infection in children. Children who initially had multiple manifestations of COVID-19 were found to be at higher risk of long-term illness, according to the findings.