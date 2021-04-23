The next long weekend awaits Russians in connection with the celebration of Labor Day on May 1 – they will last three days, from the 4th to the 7th. This was recalled in Rostrud, reports RIA News…

The second working week of May will also be four days, it will last from May 11 to May 14 in connection with Victory Day. Thus, for two weeks in a row, the Russians will have a three-day weekend – from May 1 to May 3 and May 8 to 10.

April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter. On May 7, the working day will be full.

The department explained that, according to the production calendar, public holidays are May 1 and 9.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov said that the ministry is considering proposals on a possible increase in the duration of the May holidays in Russia, but there are no decisions on this issue yet.