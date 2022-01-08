The period for issuing a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation from July 1 will be reduced to five days, regardless of the citizen’s place of residence and the reasons for replacing the document. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

From July 1, 2022, a new passport will be issued within five working days, regardless of place of residence, stay, actual residence or circumstances of its replacement. Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

The department clarified that the same period for issuing a passport will apply when a digital document format is introduced.

Passport reform

The introduction of the passport reform as part of the digital transformation program of the Ministry of Internal Affairs became known back in July 2021 – the corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Now the period for obtaining a passport is 10 days if the documents are submitted at the place of residence, and 30 days in all other cases. Russian Government

As part of these changes, the government also extended the validity of passports to 90 days, which are subject to replacement at the age of 20 and 45.

According to the current rules, upon reaching the age of 20 or 45, all Russians are obliged to immediately change the document, since it automatically ceases to be valid. At the time of issuing a new passport, a citizen is issued a temporary identity card. However, with him he will not be able, for example, to get a loan or register on the portal of public services.

The government is confident that the innovation will save people from such inconveniences.

Related materials:

Digital passport

From 2023, Russia will begin to implement a digital passport. The first pilot regions, whose residents will have access to such an option, will be Moscow, the Moscow region (Moscow region) and Tatarstan. All technical tests of the electronic components of such a passport have already been carried out.

Our passport will be presented in two forms – the smart card itself, which should replace the traditional paper passport for everyone, the necessary information will be recorded on the chip of this smart card Maksut Shadayev Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media

The second option will be presented in the form of an application on the phone, which will allow in some cases not to show a smart card, but to show a QR code, which will confirm the person’s right to perform certain actions, said the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev.

This format of identification will be analogous to an electronic bank card with a contactless chip. According to Vice President Dmitry Chernyshenko, the chip will contain some personal data, but the information will be encrypted, and the chip is almost impossible to crack.

If desired, the TIN, SNILS or driver’s license number can be entered into the memory of the smart card. And for a limited set of services, Russians will also be able to use a mobile version of their passport.

The card, containing several degrees of protection against counterfeiting, will be marked with the personal data of the person, his photograph. All preparatory activities will be completed by the end of next year Dmitry Chernyshenko Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

At the same time, replacing a document with a smart card will remain the choice of every Russian. However, upon receipt of a digital passport, the paper version of the document will be canceled.

A previously issued passport on paper will be canceled when issuing a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation containing an electronic data carrier. Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

This is due to the fact that a citizen cannot have two valid passports at the same time. At the same time, it is clarified that the issuance of electronic and foreign passports is not interconnected, so the documents will still have different legal force.

Related materials:

Reasons for canceling a passport

It is also possible to recognize the passport of a citizen of Russia as invalid if it is visually impossible to make out even part of the information about the owner of the document. This was announced by Dmitry Sergienko, Head of the Migration Department of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to him, the document becomes unusable if the security elements of the form are violated, as well as in the presence of damages that violate the integrity of the form. The latter circumstance for the invalidity of the identity card involves the introduction of illegal marks.

In addition, the document may be invalidated in the event of wear and tear. “When it is impossible to unambiguously visually determine the content of all or some of the information specified in the passport,” he said.