Associate Professor Ivanova-Shvets: from April 1, social pensions will increase by 3.3 percent

Associate Professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Human Resource Management” of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets in an interview with the Prime agency reported about the upcoming increase in social pensions.

She recalled that the indexation of social pensions is carried out every year from the first of April. This year, the economist pointed out, they will grow by 3.3 percent. It is specified that as of autumn last year, almost 3.5 million Russians received a social pension.

Ivanova-Shvets said that payments are due to those citizens who have not earned an old-age insurance pension. In addition, she added, social pensions are also accrued to disabled people and children who have lost their breadwinner. The economist stressed that the size of the increase in payments does not always depend on price increases, but at the regional levels there are additional payments up to the established subsistence level.

Earlier it became known that the cost of indexing social pensions in Russia in 2023 will amount to 68.6 billion rubles. Thus, 15.5 billion rubles will be allocated for indexation from April 1.