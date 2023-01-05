Lawyer Redin: in the Russian Federation there will be a new traffic signal in the form of a silhouette of a pedestrian and a white arrow

In the spring of this year, a new traffic signal will appear in Russia. About this in a conversation with the agency “Prime” reminded Egor Redin, Managing Partner of the law firm “Position of Law”.

According to him, the new signal will be depicted as a silhouette of a pedestrian and a white arrow. It will be located under the main colors of the traffic light. The lawyer explained that the arrow points to a pedestrian crossing in the direction of travel.

At the same time, Redin stressed that the new signal does not introduce new rules, since the driver is obliged to yield to pedestrians in the current situation.

Earlier, Redin recalled that new road signs appeared in Russia. One of them indicates charging for electric vehicles, and the second informs about the ban on buses.