Lawyer Solovyov: Russians who retired before 2015 are entitled to an allowance for two children

Lawyer Ivan Solovyov reminded Russians about additional payments to pensions. In an interview with an agency “Prime” he said that citizens who retired before January 1, 2015 will be able to receive an allowance for raising children.

To receive this allowance, you need to contact the Social Fund or the MFC, the specialist emphasized. Before that, you must fill out an application on the State Services portal or through the Russian Post.

The allowance will be charged to those Russians who raised two or more children, but at the same time did not work during this period of their upbringing, and at the moment has only a minimum length of service and a pension.

“For those who did not interrupt work during the period of the decree or received incomes above the average level and have a solid record, it may simply be unprofitable to apply for an allowance,” the lawyer also specified.

The pension coefficient rises depending on the order of birth of children and the duration of the period of care for them. With the first child for one year, 1.8 points are awarded, and for one and a half – already 2.7 points. The amount of the allowance is calculated individually, based on the specific circumstances and work biography of the employee.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of May, the rules for transferring pensions and social benefits have changed in Russia. Russian Post has become the only organization that can deliver cash to your home. Prior to this, Russians could use the services of alternative private companies. Also, citizens will have the opportunity to change the form of transferring social payments to a non-cash form and receive money on the Mir card.

On April 27, a member of the Public Chamber, lawyer Vadim Vinogradov named ways to determine the underpayment of pensions. According to him, in this situation it is necessary to clearly understand: there was an error in the calculations of the pensioner himself or the payment really should be more.