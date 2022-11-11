On the eve of the feast of the Holy Trinity, June 4, 2023, Russians honor the memory of the departed. The date is called Trinity Parental Saturday. It is universal – when it is customary to commemorate all those who have gone to another world: both relatives and strangers.

The meaning of the parental Saturday is to ask for the repose of the souls of the dead. The priority way to do this is to go to the temple and pray, light a candle. The clergy are sure that in order to turn to the Lord God, it is not necessary to know prayers. You can speak or mentally pronounce the appeal in your own words. The main thing is to be sincere.

After the service, it is recommended to go to the cemetery: clean the grave, leave flowers there. In the event that needy people meet along the way, it is important to give alms: coins, small bills, bread, pies.

Then, according to the Orthodox tradition, they prepare a memorial dinner – a meal. At the table in such cases, the whole family is present. Modest dishes are served: first, second, compote, pies. There is no post. A glass of red wine is allowed.

On the ecumenical parental Sabbath, entertainment, festivities, watching comedy TV shows and films are unacceptable for church people.

Leisure activities with loved ones, reading books, walking are allowed. June 3, 2023 – the best occasion to remember the deceased relatives with a kind word, their achievements, good character traits, kindness and mercy; see them or joint photos.

From the second half of the day, people usually prepare for one of the main holidays of the Russian Orthodox Church – the Holy Trinity, which falls on June 12th. In our review material – what not to do on the Trinity.