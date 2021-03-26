Commercial aircraft with electric motors may appear in Russia by 2030. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, writes TASS…

According to him, the introduction of electric aircraft depends on several factors – operation, infrastructure, manufacturing prices, aircraft types. “Some kind of electric aircraft by 2030 will receive its commercial application,” Manturov promised. The first Russian aircraft with an electric motor based on the Yak-40 will take off in the near future, the minister said.

Manturov also said that the serial production of the first Russian electric car Zetta is planned to start before the end of this year.

Earlier it became known that Russia is planning to launch a flying taxi in 2025. It is a passenger drone that is capable of lifting two people into the air. The machine will be controlled by a digital system. Passengers will be in a protective capsule, it will take a hit in the event of an accident. They invested $ 1.5 million in the project. During 2021, the Hover company plans to present a serial version of the drone-taxi.

British company Vertical Aerospace has also unveiled plans to create an E-Taxi air taxi. It can make a 76-kilometer journey in just 30 minutes (by train, this distance can be covered in an hour). The prototype of the model will appear by September 2021.