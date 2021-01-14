Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the fuel and energy complex, during a panel discussion at the Gaidar Forum, promised the Russians that the rise in gasoline prices in 2021 will be kept within inflation. Discussion broadcast underway on the forum website.

“The common task, and the government strictly monitors this, is that prices at gas stations do not rise above the inflation rate,” Novak said.

According to him, this is facilitated by a specially developed damping mechanism, with the help of which the government regulates prices for petroleum products on the domestic market. It provides for the payment of an increased reverse excise tax to sellers when world prices exceed the level of a predetermined conventional price. In the opposite case, the excise tax is paid by the companies themselves to the budget.

The head of Gazprom Neft, Alexander Dyukov, also participating in the discussion, confirmed the words of the Deputy Prime Minister: “But on the one hand, there is an agreement signed by the government with oil companies, according to which we undertake not to raise prices. Prices can rise, but they cannot outpace inflation, which is not high here. On the other hand, there is a damper. So, if I were citizens, I would not be worried about the rise in prices on world markets, but would be glad for the budget, which will receive additional revenues. “

