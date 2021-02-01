The sharp rise in prices for container shipping has led to the fact that prices in Russia will soon rise for a number of categories of goods. First of all, an increase in the price of finished imported products is expected – for example, household appliances, shoes and clothing, writes RBC.

Market participants claim that the cost of deliveries per container by the end of last year increased from $ 1.5 thousand to $ 9 thousand.

The head of the representative office of the manufacturer of household appliances Candy-Hoover Group Gleb Mishin explained that such a container can hold 60-70 refrigerators. It turns out that there will be more than $ 100 extra for each one.

According to him, the manufacturer tried for a long time to restrain the increase in prices at the expense of its own resources, but hopes that this was a temporary phenomenon did not come true. However, Mishin pointed out, due to the significant level of localization, the real rise in price will be less than the growth in tariffs for container transportation.

The founder of Zenden Group, which owns several shoe brands, said prices in retail outlets will rise by 2-20 percent. The executive director of diHouse Andrey Tarasov speaks about the rise in price by 2-3 percent. Sergey Tulupov, head of the department of foreign economic activity of ELKO in Russia, noted that in the case of computer technology, the rise in price will depend on the volume. For monoblocks and computer cases, the effect will be more pronounced, and for video cards – weaker.

The reason for the soaring prices for container shipping was the US elections. After Joe Biden won them, the demand for cargo transportation between them and China increased sharply, and all free ships were transferred to this direction. In addition, China has introduced additional requirements for the clearance of goods for import into the country, which significantly increases the delivery time of goods.

According to Tarasov, after sea transportation, the price of railroad also rose, by about 2-3 times. However, their bandwidth is much lower, so they will not become a full-fledged alternative. The company also considers deliveries by cars, but admits that it is unclear how expensive and, moreover, dangerous method of delivery.