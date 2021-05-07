The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, promised the Russians in the Northern Hemisphere a “red heat” from May to July. He declared RIA Newsthat the forecast map presented by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is colored red.

According to him, the average air temperatures will be above normal with a 70 percent probability.

“There is an overview of how these centers release their forecasts and how they can be compiled. The forecast is presented in May, June, July … This is not a categorical forecast. Here are the concepts: above the norm, below the norm, the norm. Everywhere in the Northern Hemisphere it is painted over in red, which corresponds to the probability of more than 70 percent that the class will be above the norm, ”explained Vilfand.

Wilfand also drew attention to the “blank spots” on the WMO map, which means that even a probabilistic forecast of precipitation in May, June and July is impossible.

Wilfand said earlier that on Victory Day, the inhabitants of the center of European Russia will experience warming and rainy weather.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, the leading specialist of the Phobos center, said that the climatic summer could begin in Russia at the end of May, that is, earlier than the norm. “In the third decade of May, the temperature is expected to rise above the norm by at least 1-3 degrees. There will already be the onset of the climatic summer, which usually takes place in Moscow on May 28, ”Tishkovets said.