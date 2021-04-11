Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview with RIA News promised the Russians from the center of the European part of the country a cold snap in the second half of next week.

“I can say that the second half of the week will be cooler than the first. Starting Thursday, the weather will be more cloudy and even rainy, ”said Wilfand.

He also said that the next five days the temperature in the center of European Russia will be significantly higher than normal due to powerful cyclones, rapid melting of snow and streams of warm air from the south. By Thursday, April 15, the temperature will be eight degrees above the long-term average.

Earlier, Vilfand explained the arrival of anomalous heat in the European part of Russia. According to him, an area of ​​high pressure passes through the center of European Russia – a well-developed anticyclonic activity. The forecaster explained to the Russians that the anticyclones stretched from west to east and between two baric formations, which are called anticyclones.