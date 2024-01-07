Analyst Antonov predicted the strengthening of the ruble after the New Year holidays

BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov in an interview with Prime agency predicted timing of ruble strengthening. According to him, the Russian currency will rise in price after the New Year holidays, when exporters return to the market and the Central Bank begins to sell currency.

The expert explained that during the holidays, trading takes place in a narrow range; participants tried to play to reduce the ruble, but later began to sell the currency. This led to minor exchange rate fluctuations around $90-91.

From January 9, short-term movements in support of the ruble are possible, Antonov clarified. Among the reasons is the introduction of changes prohibiting encumbrances and seizures of assets in accounts of type “C” and “I”, where, in particular, blocked funds of investors from unfriendly countries are stored.

In addition, exporters who are obliged to sell foreign currency earnings will begin to return to the market. The Central Bank will increase the sale of foreign currency as part of its operations. All these factors will have a positive impact on the ruble, the rate will again drop below 90 rubles per dollar, it is projected at 88.90 rubles, the analyst believes.

Earlier, Alexander Abramov, Candidate of Economic Sciences, head of the laboratory of the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation, said that in 2024 the dollar exchange rate will be 90-95 rubles.