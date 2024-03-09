Cardiologist Korenevich: most often sudden cardiac arrest is provoked by a blood clot

Most often, sudden cardiac arrest is provoked by a blood clot blocking the pulmonary artery, said cardiologist, candidate of medical sciences Anna Korenevich. On provocateurs of the development of life-threatening pathology, she indicated in a conversation with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Korenevich drew the attention of Russians that thromboembolism of the branches of the pulmonary artery (PE) is one of the most common causes of sudden cardiac arrest. “If the blood clot is large, then blockage of the pulmonary artery reflexively causes cardiac arrest and death,” the cardiologist explained, clarifying that usually a blood clot forms in the veins of the pelvis or lower extremities.

In turn, Korenevich named the main causes of thrombosis as a sedentary or sedentary lifestyle, inflammation in the walls of blood vessels and blood thickening.

Related materials:

At the same time, the doctor emphasized that doctors do not always have time to help a person with a broken blood clot. According to her, the point of no return occurs within four to six hours after the first signs of illness appear.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva and her co-host, cardiologist German Gandelman, told Russians about the benefits of lobio for the heart. Experts said that bell peppers and beans, which are part of this Georgian dish, are good for the cardiovascular system. In particular, Gandelman noted, pepper contains vitamin C, which ensures the elasticity of blood vessels.