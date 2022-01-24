Russian viewers of the series “And just like that”, the continuation of “Sex and the City”, were outraged by the mention of a Russian prostitute in the show. They called for a boycott of the project in comments on its official website. Instagram-account.

This is the eighth episode of the series, in which Carrie, the character of Sarah Jessica Parker, discusses with her friend Seema (Sarita Chowdhury) the new neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum), who at a young age was able to afford an expensive apartment. Sima calls the woman a “Russian prostitute”, arguing that this is a common occurrence among owners of expensive real estate. At the same time, it later turns out that the heroine works as a jewelry designer and is not Russian.

Under the TV show’s latest Instagram post, users expressed their dissatisfaction with the scene using the #metoorussian hashtag (similar to the #MeToo hashtag used by victims of sexual harassment).

“Disgusting! There is no other word for it. How could one speak so humiliatingly about Russian women. We demand an apology, ”teamylove wrote. The scriptwriters of the show were also accused of double standards, because they, with all the inclusiveness and tolerance of the project, “offended the whole nation.” Angry netizens called for a boycott of the series.

