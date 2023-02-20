Izvestia: The State Duma proposed to give the Russians one more day off for a medical examination

The Russians are offered to give an additional day off a year to undergo medical examination without loss of earnings. Deputies, including State Duma Vice Speaker Vladislav Davankov, will introduce the bill on February 20. About it write “News”.

The publication notes that the annual medical examination today is due only to state and municipal employees, as well as employees over 40 years old. However, employees from 18 to 39 years of age are entitled to such time off once every three years.

Parliamentarians plan to give all working Russians, regardless of their age, the opportunity to undergo a medical examination once a year, for which they should be released from work without loss of earnings. The bill was prepared by the New People faction.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to establish a single noise ban time for all regions from 22:00 to 07:00. The initiative to submit to the State Duma a draft law “On the observance of peace and quiet of citizens in the Russian Federation” belongs to the deputies of the LDPR party.