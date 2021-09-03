The construction of housing in rural areas should be stimulated by creating favorable conditions for the owners. One of the support measures, in particular, may be the free provision of land plots to Russians, said Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin at a lecture-tour on architecture and construction, read in Ulyanovsk as part of the Vladivostok track of the educational marathon “New Knowledge”. TASS…

As the official noted, citizens should be able to build cheap housing in villages. “That is, the land must be given free of charge, the networks must be laid down, and preferential mortgages must be given. A person should have a guaranteed job in the countryside, and he should have good roads, ”the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He also noted the need to develop rural infrastructure and proposed to monitor the architectural appearance of small settlements. “The countryside also needs to have its own architecture,” Khusnullin said. “So that a person, coming to a village and a small town, would enjoy being there and living there.”

Earlier it became known that according to the results of the second quarter of 2021, the demand for land plots for individual housing construction (IZHS) in Russia increased by 10 percent compared to the first quarter. The Russians rushed to buy up land for individual housing construction, including because of the state support measures introduced, in particular, after the launch of preferential mortgage programs, analysts suggested.