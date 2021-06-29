Only 3 percent of Russians are ready to be vaccinated for a vacation in the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory – in Sochi and Anapa. This is reported by RBC with reference to the study of the SuperJob service.

At the same time, 20 percent of those surveyed consider vaccination to be a prerequisite for traveling abroad. Another 19 percent of Russians preparing for vacation said they plan to get vaccinated anyway.

An all-Russian poll was conducted at the end of June, 1.6 thousand people took part in it.

Earlier it became known that Russian tourists began to massively refuse vouchers to the Black Sea resorts for the sake of Turkey. Several tour operators noted a surge in such applications for travel postponement. At the same time, Intourist reported that only a few are making the exchange of vouchers for domestic resorts in favor of Turkey.

On June 22, the head of the Association of Small Hotels of Crimea Natalya Stambulnikova urged tourists not to abandon domestic resorts for the sake of rest in Turkey. She said that travel in Russia is now much safer than travel abroad, and clarified that today the total share of refusals to rest in Crimea is about five percent.