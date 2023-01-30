Designer Osipov urged to adhere to the measure when using retro furniture in the interior

When creating an interior that combines modernity and vintage, one should adhere to the measure in the use of retro furniture, said the architect, free space designer Alexander Osipov. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named ways to successfully use Soviet furniture in a modern apartment or house.

Many people do not want to get rid of old, but dear to the heart furniture, when carrying out repairs. But even outdated cabinets and chairs can fit into the new interior, says Osipov. When developing a project, it is worth discussing all the details with the designer. Often vintage items do not fit well with modern interiors. However, a good designer, in his opinion, is able to offer more than one solution to the problem.

The shabby chic style involves the layering of different eras, forms the interior from a combination of modernity and tradition, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru said. In this concept, the interior will be decorated with wallpaper with the effect of cracked paint, stucco with the effect of antiquity and a laminate imitating boards that have darkened with time.

Shabby chic is suitable for use in a romantic looking bedroom or nursery. But it is also good for decorating a living room, where all family members will feel comfortable. Alexander Osipovdesigner

Drawing attention to original pieces of furniture is a great stylistic decision, the designer continued. A heavy antique sideboard can become the center of attraction for a modern dining room, and a grandmother’s sofa can find a second life in a cozy eclectic living room. Some pieces of vintage furniture are designed to attract admiring glances, he assures.

Those who want to create an unusual interior cannot avoid the restoration of antique furniture. Skilled restorers are able not only to restore, but also to improve the appearance of the product. Wooden surfaces can be decorated with paintings, carvings or inlays. Alexander Osipovdesigner

The beauty of individual elements of retro furniture will be emphasized by the use of bright colors and properly selected lighting, Osipov noted. Of great importance is the observance of color balance: in the room, the presence of 60 percent of the base color of a neutral tone, 30 percent of the complementary color and 10 percent of the accent color of bright shades is desirable.

“Do not turn your home into a museum!” – insists the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”. According to him, the abundance of retro details in the interior can lead to the transformation of the house into a warehouse of unnecessary things. To avoid this, it is necessary to assess how expensive the items inherited from the ancestors are. It is not necessary to save unloved, but antique things only out of a sense of respect for the people who used them before. The interior, during the creation of which vintage and modernity harmoniously merged, must first of all be cozy, summed up Osipov.

