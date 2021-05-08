Alena Nikitina, financial consultant and general director of the Personal Finance Organization company, named ways to protect money from fraudsters. Reported by radio Sputnik.

The expert noted that at present there are many sites that are trying to steal bank card details from the user. One option is to regularly reissue the “plastic”. In addition, you can keep your savings on two cards, using one for online payments.

“If a person is afraid, you can block the card every year. The card is issued for two or three years, it can be reissued free of charge, this is how the card data changes, sometimes the number itself. Even if the card got into some databases or you “lit” it somewhere, just re-release it, “Nikitina noted.

The financial advisor also recommended setting up a savings account where you can save a small amount every month. If fraudsters try to withdraw money from the card, this will not affect the deposit.

As you accumulate funds, you can think about their investment, added Nikitina. She explained that this could be the stock market, but it is possible to lose up to 30 percent of all savings there. If a person does not want to use this tool, you can invest in bonds, and then, having saved up money, and in stocks, the expert concluded.

Earlier, a specialist in the banking sector, head of the representative office of the ANIF investment fund in Russia, Sergei Grigoryan, told how Russians can lose money in reliable banks. He explained that bank deposits are traditionally insured for 1.4 million rubles, and if something happens even with the most reliable bank, more than this amount, the client will not be paid.