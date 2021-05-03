In May, several unusual vacancies with salaries above 100 thousand rubles were posted on the Rabota.ru website. Among them were offers for employment in the regions, RT reports with reference to the new rating of Rabota.ru.

The highest paid unusual vacancy was a refrigeration worker in Moscow: a monthly salary of 175 thousand rubles or more is indicated for her. The applicant is required to be able to diagnose and maintain household refrigerators, advise clients on the causes of breakdowns, repair methods and cost.

In Tyumen, a car painter can earn 150 thousand a month. Requirements include punctuality, planning skills, and willingness to travel.

The same amount of money can be received by an exercise therapy doctor in a Moscow medical center. The candidate needs a higher education, work experience of at least one year, a valid profile certificate in the specialty. You also need to know English or German at a conversational level and have a passport.

Up to 130 thousand rubles are ready to pay at a shipyard in St. Petersburg to a pipe bender with a professional grade of at least the third. Up to 120 thousand will receive a Corian in New Moscow. His responsibilities include the manufacture and installation of products from acrylic stone of any complexity. The same salary is indicated for a groomer vacancy in the capital, who must provide hairdressing and hygiene services to pets, as well as advise on pet care.

Earlier, the vice-rector of the Financial University under the government, Alexander Safonov, said that such classic professions as an accountant and a driver would soon disappear.