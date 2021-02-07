The dollar exchange rate may return to the values ​​of 72.5-73 rubles by the end of February or the beginning of March, if the current oil prices remain at the level of 58-59 dollars and new sectoral sanctions are not introduced against the Russian economy. These two conditions RIA News said the expert on the stock market “BCS World of Investments” Dmitry Babin.

According to him, the geopolitical situation will continue to influence the ruble, and now there are “good signs” that if the West introduces new restrictions, they will be aimed at specific people and will not harm business and enterprises.

Babin specified that the rate is unlikely to be significantly affected by the reduction in the volume of foreign currency purchases within the framework of the budget rule, since these transactions are insignificant compared to the total volume of trades. The situation on the oil market will be of much greater importance. In January, the cost of a barrel of Brent in ruble terms exceeded four thousand rubles, the overvaluation of the ruble against oil disappeared. The expert pointed out that now the price is economically justified and more comfortable for both the state budget and exporters.

“Now he [рубль] will more actively play back the further growth of oil prices, and in case of their decline, if it does not bear a catastrophic character, will react with restraint to this negative, “the agency’s interlocutor added.

The dollar exchange rate on Friday, February 5, dropped below 75 rubles. The last time the American currency was worth 72.5 rubles at the end of July 2020, 73 rubles – on December 17.