Managing director of the Metrium company Nadezhda Korkka, in an interview with the Prime agency, named the signs of the owner of an apartment from whom it is dangerous to buy housing.

First of all, these are people with mental disorders. So, the transaction on their behalf is carried out by relatives and guardians, and then it may be invalidated due to the health condition of the seller.

Another category of risky transactions for Russians is with heirs. “There is a circle of people who are still entitled to a share. These include disabled citizens who were dependent on the testator, ”she said.

Also dangerous can be transactions with owners who have used the maternity capital or with previously privatized housing. In both cases, unpleasant news may await the new owner of the apartment, which cannot be found out in advance.

In addition, the personality of the owner is also important – if an elite apartment is sold by a person of “unkempt appearance with obvious financial difficulties,” this is a reason to be wary. It is necessary to refrain from buying an apartment by power of attorney if it is impossible to get in touch with the owner, since it is easy to dispute such a transaction later.

Earlier, experts from the property search service The Meters named the ways in which scammers can deceive apartment buyers. Experts noted that fraudsters can cheat when making a deposit or an advance, when working with documents and challenging a transaction. The service specialists urged buyers to pay close attention to ads with few or no photos when choosing an object.

