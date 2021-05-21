The optimal price for a seven-night tour in a Mexican resort starts from 146 thousand rubles for two. Such a cost to the Russians named experts of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) on their website.

It is noted that at the moment the price for the trip is calculated for the first flights to the country, which will depart from May 29. So, Russians will be able to relax with a minimum budget of 146.5 thousand rubles in the Riviera Maya resort – this is the amount that a tour for two will cost to a five-star hotel with all-inclusive meals.

A week of rest in the city of Puerto Aventuras will cost more – 154 thousand rubles for two with accommodation in a four-star hotel, in a five-star hotel in the Playa Mujeres resort – 176 thousand rubles.

According to experts, they expect high demand for this destination – mainly due to the lack of other alternatives for tourists this summer. Moreover, Mexico compares favorably with other Caribbean resorts: an extensive excursion program is available to travelers – the Mayan pyramids, karst lakes, theme parks.

On May 20, the Russian airline Azur Air resumed regular flights to Mexico from May 29. The carrier will operate flights to one of the popular beach countries from Moscow twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.