The only condition for avoiding the return of the self-isolation regime in Russia is compliance with security measures, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. She is quoted by RIA News on Friday, October 2.

According to her, 80-85 percent of people infected with COVID-19 did not follow safety measures. “Either we observe security measures, or we go into self-isolation,” she stressed.

Golikova added that the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Russia is serious, but expected.

Earlier on Friday, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that so far the introduction of severe restrictions due to the increase in the number of infected is not discussed.

In Russia, over the past day, 9,412 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. Most infections were recorded in Moscow (2704), St. Petersburg (302) and the Moscow region (244). In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,194,643 people.