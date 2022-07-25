Stylist Varshavskaya called deep chestnut the most fashionable hair color for autumn 2022

PMP Beauty studio stylist Anna Varshavskaya named the most fashionable hair colors for Russian women for the fall of 2022. The corresponding comments of the specialist are given by the publication Grazia.

According to the expert, in autumn, warm and dark colors predominate in coloring. “Many are painted in brunettes, and blondes go from a cold shade to a warm one,” Varshavskaya said.

So, in the coming season, contrasting dark shades such as deep chestnut, milk and bitter chocolate will become fashionable. The interlocutor of the publication believes that dyeing techniques, which involve the transition to the mentioned colors, will less harm the hair after a hot summer and give them a healthy look. In addition, she explained that dark colors are better combined with outerwear.

Red and natural colors also got into the rating of actual colorings of autumn. Varshavskaya explained that they perfectly complement the tan and soften facial features, making them more feminine.

