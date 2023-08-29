Stylist Bogdanova called wine and sand fashion colors for autumn

Image and style expert Natalie Bogdanova named the most fashionable colors of autumn clothes for Russians in 2023. Her comment is posted “Evening Moscow”.

According to the specialist, wine, sand, blue and green shades will be relevant. At the same time, she pointed out leather as a popular material, advising to choose jackets and raincoats from it.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the publication urged men to dress in a classic style, and women to focus on romantic details. So, fitted coats, sweater dresses and over the knee boots are the last ones. In addition, voluminous quilted coats, straight-cut jeans and shoppers will be in trend, the expert added.

