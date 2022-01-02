Dmitry Sergienko, Head of the Migration Department of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia toldin what situations the passport of a citizen of the country becomes invalid. He announced this in an interview with Vechernyaya Moskva.

Sergienko told the Russians the conditions for the cancellation of a passport: according to him, the document becomes unusable if the security elements of the form are violated, as well as if there are damages that violate the integrity of the form. The latter circumstance for the invalidity of the identity card includes the introduction of illegal marks, for example.

“The latter can be attributed to the absence of a page or part of it, intended for the introduction of marks,” – he said.

The representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia also added that the document on the identity card may be invalidated in case of wear and tear. “When it is impossible to unambiguously visually determine the content of all or some of the information specified in the passport,” he said. In such cases, the passport must be replaced, concluded Sergienko.

Earlier it became known that the Russians will have their paper passports canceled when issuing electronic ones. A citizen does not have the right to simultaneously own two documents, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stressed.