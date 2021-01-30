Financial advisor Anna Kharchenko called the Russians the best way to invest 100 thousand rubles. She shared her recommendations in a conversation with the Prime agency.

The expert explained that the choice of securities for an investment portfolio depends on many factors, in particular, the investment period, desired profitability, attitude to risk, solvency and sources of income. With a low risk appetite and for a short investment period, one should pay attention to OFZ – Russian government bonds. Unlike a deposit, they can be sold at any time, while retaining interest.

Corporate bonds can bring much higher returns, but they also carry more risks. The same applies to the shares of Russian companies, in particular, in the oil and gas and metallurgical sectors. In addition, the Russian market is “one of the most generous” for dividends, Kharchenko said.

Another investment option for those who do not want to waste time and effort studying each issuer is exchange-traded funds for the markets of interest. However, you should first study the principles of the instruments in the securities market. “It is important that you earn and not lose money,” concluded Anna Kharchenko.

Earlier, a joint study by the financial institute Dom.RF and the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) showed that Russians consider the purchase of housing to be the best way to invest their own funds – 50 percent of citizens intend to invest in real estate if they had enough money. The next in the list of attractive assets is a land plot – 17 percent of the respondents would invest in it. Another 13 percent named gold, while stocks, bonds or currencies would gain 11 percent each.