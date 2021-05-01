There are various ways to save for a decent pension and not give up the usual standard of living in old age. Including investments, bank deposits and other methods of forming a pension portfolio. They were named by Russian experts in an interview with RBC.

According to Valery Emelyanov, an analyst at Freedom Finance, the most popular options are renting out real estate and bank deposits. However, these investments do not generate much profit. The expert explained that the most monetary way is to invest in the stock market.

The specialist called passive income in the form of interest from deposits, rent of real estate and insurance rent as the first way to save up for a decent pension. Emelyanov recommended that Russians start building an insurance portfolio with stock and bond funds.

The second way is investing in exchange-traded and mutual funds. According to experts, this method is effective for small investments and tax savings. In addition, Russians can arrange an individual exchange account with a broker. The advantage of this method is that you can get a tax deduction for it.

Finally, financial consultant Vladimir Vereshchak advised investing in foreign currency. According to him, the dollar provides 7-8 percent of savings per year. At the same time, the expert recommends combining this method of savings with other phases of savings.

Earlier it was reported that from May 21, Russia will simplify the procedure for obtaining tax deductions. Russians will be able to draw up property and investment deductions for personal income tax through the website of the Federal Tax Service (FTS).