Stylist Lina Dembikova called mini-swimwear fashionable in the summer of 2023

Stylist Lina Dembikova named fashionable swimwear for Russian women for the summer of 2023. Her comment leads PopCornNews.

Unlike last year, where products in a modest and practical style turned out to be in trend, original and diverse styles will become relevant in the coming beach season. So, the specialist noted that the emphasis will be on sexuality and openness.

“A global trend for femininity and sexuality has come. These are swimsuits with decorative strings and spectacular elements. For example, flowers, ”said the interlocutor of the publication, adding that mini-swimsuits and one-piece wardrobe items with various cutouts will also be among the popular ones.

Earlier, star stylist Aleko Nadiryan called Russian women one of the main clothing trends for the summer of 2023. According to the expert, denim tops will be popular in the coming season. Similar wardrobe items are presented in the collections of many well-known brands.