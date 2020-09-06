Kirill Glibko, a basic practitioner at Moscow Scientific Hospital No. 13, informed Russians a number of efficient methods to stop pneumonia. He said this throughout a broadcast on the radio station “Moscow talking”.

Based on him, if an individual could be very chilly, then it is very important maintain heat each inside and outside. To do that, take a heat bathe and drink scorching tea. “That is higher warming up than alcoholic drinks,” defined Glibko. He additionally really useful sporting woolen socks in such circumstances, as “toes ought to be heat.”

“The physique is such a system, both the individual has already had a chilly, or extreme hypothermia has occurred. A wholesome physique will not catch a chilly identical to that, ”mentioned the therapist.

As well as, Glibko suggested to get vaccinated towards numerous infections on time. He said that there’s a vaccine towards bacterial pneumonia. “It’s particularly indicated for aged sufferers and sufferers with weakened immunity – initially, diabetes mellitus, bronchial bronchial asthma and persistent obstructive pulmonary illness,” he mentioned.

Earlier it grew to become identified that residents of Moscow will probably be massively vaccinated towards coronavirus in December 2020. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin mentioned that most certainly the primary batches of medicines will probably be ready for threat teams, for folks from the spheres of well being care, training, commerce and housing and communal providers, legislation enforcement companies and others.