Ilya Loevsky, the deputy head of Roskachestvo, told the Russians in an interview with the Prime agency a way to ward off telephone scammers.

According to him, it is undesirable to enter into a dialogue with cybercriminals; it is better to take several measures in advance to minimize their ability to get through. “If the phone has such a technical capability, you can turn off incoming calls from numbers that are not in your address book,” said the expert.

He stressed that this method is the most radical, but effective, but there is a minus – customers, delivery couriers and other people will not be able to get through.

You can also install special software on your phone that will determine the subscriber’s number. At the same time, it is recommended not to install little-known detection programs, since such software requires access to personal data, he notes. The expert explained that in most cases, such a program will warn the scammers about the call in advance.

In addition, you can use a solution at the level of a mobile operator: paid and free anti-spam services, as well as their own identifiers, are available for most large operators.

Earlier, the head of the expert center of the National Center for Financial Literacy, Sergei Makarov, named a way to protect money from fraudsters. According to him, the main rule is not to store large amounts on a bank card. He recommended leaving on the card an amount sufficient for current expenses for a month or a week. Makarov added that it is safer to use a virtual bank card to pay for purchases on the Internet.