Nutritionist and gastroenterologist Alina Budakovskaya in an interview RIA News told how to restore liver function without resorting to medication.

According to her, juices are one of the most effective ways to start the liver. The nutritionist called carrot and pumpkin among the most useful. Budakovskaya noted that orange and yellow vegetables contain a lot of carotenoids, which reduce the damaging effects of toxins. The daily norm is a glass of 250 milliliters. Vegetable juices will also be useful – especially from beets.

“Beets are indispensable in the diet because they contain a substance that prevents the development of cancer. It promotes the rejuvenation of liver cells and also enhances its detoxifying properties. It is quite difficult to drink beet juice in its pure form, so it is better to add it to other juices, ”the nutritionist said.

The endocrinologist paid special attention to mineral water. especially if it contains calcium bicarbonate – it is he who makes the drink salty. According to Budakovskaya, mineral water helps to reduce the inflammatory processes of the liver, gallbladder tension, and also improves bile outflow, normalizes digestion and restores all metabolic processes in the liver. She noted that healthy people should consume a glass of mineral water once a day, half an hour before meals. In case of liver dysfunction, it is recommended to drink up to three glasses a day.

Also included in the list is caffeine, which activates the release of liver enzymes that affect metabolism. The gastroenterologist clarified that it is worth choosing natural coffee, not instant coffee, and also advised to limit the consumption of the drink to two or three cups a day with low-fat milk.

Milk itself is also recommended to drink to improve liver function, but it should have a low percentage of fat.

