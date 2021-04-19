In the Russian suburban real estate market, there is no longer the excitement that was observed in 2020 due to covid restrictions. But summer residents can still earn money by renting out their houses, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Experts called the publication ways to find tenants as quickly as possible and rent out a house at a good rate. According to them, tenants have become more discerning, but an average house in the Moscow region can bring its owner about 750 thousand rubles a year.

According to realtors, before renting out a house, it is worth first of all to repair communications: the dacha should have hot water, electricity, and the Internet. It is also important to present the house in a favorable light, that is, to highlight its natural advantages – for example, a good location.

Anything that needs updating can be painted, experts said. Textiles – curtains, bedspreads, tablecloths and thin mattresses – allow you to refresh the house without repair. It is worth buying inexpensive dishes and discarding the old ones. Another solution is to equip comfortable outdoor seating areas (a table with a couple of chairs, a hammock, a barbecue area).

In general, experts advise against making too large an investment in a country house in one season. The cost of renovating a summer residence should not exceed the income from renting it out for one to three months, they stressed.

Earlier in April, the Russians were threatened with the seizure of abandoned dachas: it is possible to seize the land owned by the court if it is proved that the objects located on the site threaten the safety of others. An example of a dangerous object is an abandoned building where homeless people or hooligans can wander and set it on fire.

