The head of a cleaning company, Milana Kulakina, told Russians a simple way to preserve the quality of jeans after repeated washing. Her comment is published by the portal “Cityman”.

It is noted that frequent washing and ironing can lead to deformation of this item of clothing. At the same time, to avoid damage to the product and preserve it in its original form, the specialist advised drying the item in such a way that unnecessary folds do not form on it.

“You can safely iron in a vertical position using a steamer. The pants will not stretch out and will easily regain their shape,” the expert explained. The publication’s interlocutor also indicated that denim trousers can be washed at high water temperatures.

Earlier in October, fabric expert Shadmaan Khader revealed a way to quickly dry jeans after washing. The specialist advised wrapping the trousers in a clean, dry towel. She also suggested manually straightening out the creases in your jeans while they’re wet.