An employee can receive leave without pay for a year for a good reason in accordance with Article 128 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets, associate professor of the base department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation “Development of human capital” at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics pointed out this to the agency “Prime”.

She clarified that the legislation does not define the criteria for a good reason, and the employer decides for himself what can be considered and what is not. The expert also noted that leave for up to a year “at their own expense” can be provided for state and municipal employees, and for other employees, the duration of the leave is determined by the employer.

Ivanova-Shvets warned that the employee during such a vacation not only does not receive a salary, but he does not accumulate the time of the next vacation.

On June 18, an expert from the Synergy University Natalia Pshenichnikova reminded Russians when it is better to go on vacation and called January and May the most disadvantageous months for rest because of the large number of holidays during this period. The specialist refined that it is best to go on a trip when all five days of the week are working. Thus, vacation days will not fall on existing weekends. In addition, it is not profitable to plan your trip for February, as this is the shortest month. Pshenichnikova also added that one should not take a vacation before dismissal. He has only one advantage – no obligation to work for two weeks.

In March, the Social Insurance Fund (FSS) announced the maximum cost of one sick day in Russia. According to the FSS, it is 2,434 rubles. The minimum amount is only 426 rubles, said Tatyana Lototskaya, deputy head of the fund. She recalled that sick pay depends on the employee’s income for the previous two years.