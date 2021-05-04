A healthy sleep during the long May holidays can significantly improve the well-being of working Russians who do not get enough sleep on weekdays, said Mikhail Poluektov, a doctor-somnologist, Ph.D.

According to him, on weekends there is an opportunity to compensate for the lack of sleep, which often occurs in working people. However, due to the long May holidays, sleep patterns may be disrupted. The specialist has discovered a way to avoid this. He advised not to give up the alarm completely and try to make sure that the wake-up time does not differ too much from the usual one.

“The person will experience discomfort when he has to sleep less again. In the early days, this can affect labor productivity, attention and the chance to make mistakes, ”said Poluektov.

Earlier, somnologist Pavel Kudinov said that chronic lack of sleep has dangerous consequences. According to Kudinov, a person may experience a decrease in concentration of attention, immunity, memory, performance, reaction speed, and increase the risk of tumors. Over time, the development of arterial hypertension is also possible. Sooner or later, the brain will want to sleep off, which will lead to daytime sleepiness. This can lead, among other things, to falling asleep while driving, Kudinov warned.