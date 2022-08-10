Stylist Anna Rykova recommends giving up things with logos to look expensive

A fashion consultant listed the Russians ways to look expensive without spending a lot of money. The statements of Anna Rykova, the author of the Fashion Stylist course in Skillbox, were at the disposal of Lenta.ru on Wednesday, August 10.

First of all, the expert recommended to abandon clothes with monograms of luxury brands. “When people don’t see any logo on your clothes, it gives you space to think about what brand you are wearing,” she explained and at the same time urged to buy wardrobe items made of quality materials and dense fabrics.

Related materials:

According to Rykova, when composing images, preference should be given to a complex cut in combination with basic knitwear. Ideally, trousers or skirts should be made to order, the expert said. “Pay attention to Japanese or Korean brands – their things always look more expensive than they actually cost,” the woman advised.

In addition, it is important to buy only those clothes that fit well, without paying attention to their cost. According to the stylist, it is better to adjust the size of the thing at the tailor. In conclusion, Rykova said that ultra-fashionable things should be avoided, as they, as a rule, quickly go out of fashion.

Previously, Charuel brand stylists have named a way to look expensive without extra costs. Representatives of the brand recommended wearing light shades, buying things that emphasize the dignity of the figure, and paying attention to the quality of the fabric. According to experts, even an expensive cashmere sweater will look cheap if it has lost its shape and is covered with spools.