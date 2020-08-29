There are three critical ages in the aging process in human life. In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, they were listed by the gerontologist, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Moskalev.

So, the first “break” falls on 45 years, when the main realization of the reproductive function ends. The next peak of changes is noticeable at 60 years. By this age, cell division and tissue regeneration are so slow that the maintenance of vital functions is affected. As a result, a person develops on average about three chronic diseases.

The third stage begins at 75 years old. The extracellular matrix (the backbone of connective tissue that provides mechanical support to cells and the transfer of chemicals in the body) is deteriorating. In addition, protective barriers are lost and even the most “resistant” organs, in particular the brain, are affected. The average number of chronic diseases reaches seven.

“These are average figures, and they largely depend on the person’s lifestyle. Nutrition, exercise, stress level and ability to manage it, environmental conditions play a role, ”explained the gerontologist. He stressed that early diagnosis and modern treatment of identified diseases affect health in old age.

According to him, the age at which Russians develop serious health problems is lower than in European countries. This is due to the lack of opportunities to play sports and awareness of the dangers of smoking alcohol. It is also necessary to develop a culture of healthy eating, concluded Moskalev.