Otorhinolaryngologist of the highest category Vladimir Zaitsev revealed to the Russians the main mistakes while walking in the cold, which increase the risk of the disease. He listed them in a conversation with “Arguments and Facts”.

You don’t need to wear a mask on the street, he said. “On the street we are on the move, plus the wind is blowing. Here the issue of crowding and closed spaces is not worth it, so the risk of catching any infection is minimal, ”the doctor explained. In addition, at sub-zero temperatures, the mask quickly gets wet due to the exhaled warm air, “freezes” and sticks to the face, giving off cold.

Zaitsev also urged residents of the country not to wrap a scarf around their entire face. So, they need to cover parts of the body up to the chin, but the mouth should always be left open. Thus, viruses and bacteria will not accumulate in the woolen product. He called special winter balaclavas, which are designed for snowmobiling and downhill skiing, as an ideal solution for walking in the cold.

In the cold, you do not need to breathe often and deeply – this should be closely monitored during winter sports. “The nose has enough time to warm up the moderately cold air, so that it gets heated into the trachea and lungs. And if we breathe intensively in the cold, and we are not necessarily talking about a bitter frost (minus 3 is already enough), then we can knock down the function of proper air processing, and it will go inside already cold, ”the otorhinolaryngologist emphasized.

Zaitsev advised Russians to drink coffee, cold drinks and any soda outside in frost. At the same time, the body needs liquid to replenish reserves that evaporate during sweating, as well as for warming. He called warm unsweetened tea the best option. In addition, he urged not to obsolete full-fledged meals on the street, limiting himself to a small snack.

In December, the head physician of Moscow Hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called for serious consideration of the choice of clothing for walking in winter, so as not to harm the body. According to him, when you are actively walking or skiing, you should not dress too warmly. He explained that the body can become hot, sweating will begin, and if a person unbuttones a jacket that is too warm or unties a scarf, he runs the risk of hypothermia and illness. The doctor also recommended the use of sunglasses, even in winter.