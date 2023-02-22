Doctor Tikhomirova: juices, alcohol and sausages contribute to the deterioration of appearance

Elena Tikhomirova, a dietitian at the SM-Clinic, listed products that can negatively affect a person’s appearance. about them she told “Izvestia”.

In particular, according to the expert, they include alcohol, semi-finished products and sausages, as well as juices due to the high sugar content. She clarified that both packaged and freshly squeezed juices are harmful. “When we drink a small glass of juice, about 300 grams, we get about 45 grams of sugar (9 teaspoons of sugar),” Tikhomirova said.

She explained that such an amount of sugar not only leads to weight gain, but also negatively affects the intellectual abilities of a person, and also contributes to skin aging. In addition, other foods high in carbohydrates, such as rice and potatoes, pose a danger to the appearance, as they cause swelling and lead to obesity.

In addition, it is worth refraining from excessive consumption of fatty salads, complex protein dishes, foods with a lot of fats, carbohydrates and salt, Tikhomirova continued. She also warned about the dangers of alcohol. “Excessive alcohol consumption leads to chronic puffiness and puffiness under the eyes, the skin on the face becomes reddened, with a fine network of wrinkles, dilated blood vessels,” the doctor said.

Previously, products were named that help prolong youth. These included, in particular, kiwi, blueberries, black and red currants.