In an interview with Moslenta, the financial adviser of the Central Bank, the owner of a real estate investment agency, Tatyana Bunegina, called for accumulating an airbag before applying for a mortgage.

According to the expert, the presence of savings in the amount of three to four monthly payments can be considered a sign of readiness for a mortgage. This financial cushion will protect the borrower if, during the payment of the debt for an apartment, he encounters unforeseen situations, for example, changes jobs.

The down payment will increase the chances of getting a mortgage approved by the bank and get more favorable conditions. Bunegina noted that it is better to have own funds in the amount of 10-50 percent of the cost of the apartment.

In addition, readiness for a mortgage is indicated by a good credit history, in which there were no overdue payments on previously issued loans, and a moderate debt burden. In order not to be refused by the bank, it is recommended to choose conditions when monthly payments on all loans, together with a future mortgage, will not exceed 40–50 percent of income.

Earlier it became known about the growth in demand for mortgages in Moscow.