The Russians were left without medals in men’s singles at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The victory was won by the American Nathan Chen, who scored 222.03 points in the free program (total amount 320.88). The second place was taken by the Japanese Yuma Kagiyama, the top three was closed by another representative of Japan, Yuzuru Hanyu.

The best of the Russians was Mikhail Kolyada, who took fifth place. His teammate Yevgeny Semenenko, after the free program, was in eighth position.

The World Championship will end on Saturday, March 27th. The last start in the competitive program will be the free program for the dance duets. The beginning is at 19:00 Moscow time.